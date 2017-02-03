Russian Official Reveals How Maidan Stimulated Russian Engine Manufacturing

© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo Ukrainian Engines Get the Boot From Russian Navy, Home Grown Preferred

RYBINSK (Sputnik) — According to Rogozin, Ukraine was responsible for building ship engines in the Soviet times and in 2014 Moscow was still hoping to work with Kiev on constructing engines for warships.

"What [those who organized Maidan uprising] achieved is that the assembly of all the stock items that, starting from the Soviet period, used to be manufactured in Ukraine has been developed promptly and almost in its entirety here in Rybinsk, at Saturn," Rogozin said.

Rogozin said that in 2018 Russian fleet would receive the type of engine that it used to buy from Ukraine.

Mass protests erupted in Ukraine after the country's former President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign an association agreement with the European Union. The government of Yanukovych was toppled after months of protests on Kiev's landmark Maidan square in February 2014.