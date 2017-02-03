Roscosmos Head Hopes Moscow, Washington to Extend Space Cooperation

"I hope … space cooperation, primarily in the area of the peaceful use of outer space, will be increased," Komarov told the Rossiya 24 television channel.
Komarov stressed Moscow and Washington work together to resolve common problems and conduct joint experiments in the light of December 1 accident, when Russian Progress MS-04 space freighter burned up in the atmosphere after a faulty launch from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.
Komarov reminded that Russia and all US administrations had always cooperated on the issues related to International Space Station (ISS).
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Cooperation between Roscosmos, ESA and NASA will be needed to replace the present ISS by another, larger, International Space Station in the Moon, as a base to launch spacecraft to Mars. Sharing costs between all the international space agencies is necessary because in times of economic crisis, citizens don´t want to spend too much on space. The best alternative to Mars is based on the Russian nuclear engine which was developed by Roscosmos, but which is in need of improvement so sharing costs will be necessary to build the spacecraft which can take men to Mars in just one month from a Moon international base.
enrique_costas