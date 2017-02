© Sputnik/ Marina Lisceva TASS/ Pool Year in Review: Russia Prioritizing Space Exploration With Maiden Launches, New Projects

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier, the engines of the second and third stages of the Proton-M carrier rockets were recalled at the Voronezh Mechanical Plant because of technical problems.

"We can say right now that the first launch … the commercial launch of Proton will take place in early April … and it will not affect the state order," Komarov told the Rossiya 24 television channel on Friday.

In January, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said that the launches of the Proton-M carrier rocket would be resumed within 3.5 months.