Proton-M Carrier Rocket Launches to Be Resumed in 3.5 Months - Prime Minster

© Sputnik/ Oleg Urusov Proton Rocket Transported to Russian Spaceport Ahead of Satellite Launch – Roscosmos

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Rogozin's statement comes as the engines of the second and third stages of the Proton-M carrier rockets have been recalled earlier at the Voronezh Mechanical Plant because of technical problems.

"The launches of Proton-M will be resumed within 3.5 months. Voronezh Mechanical Plant will receive economic aid for technical re-equipment," Rogozin said on Twitter.

"All those guilty of technology and document substitution will be severely punished. Three Proton-M rockets will be dismantled. Engines of the second and third stages will be changed," the deputy prime minster added.

