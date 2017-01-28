Proton-M Carrier Rocket Launches to Be Resumed in 3.5 Months - Prime Minster

"The launches of Proton-M will be resumed within 3.5 months. Voronezh Mechanical Plant will receive economic aid for technical re-equipment," Rogozin said on Twitter.
"All those guilty of technology and document substitution will be severely punished. Three Proton-M rockets will be dismantled. Engines of the second and third stages will be changed," the deputy prime minster added.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)