Trump Denies Easing Anti-Russia Sanctions Amid Treasury Decision on FSB

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the White House announced the Treasury Department had issued a license permitting certain transactions with the FSB , which has been sanctioned over alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

"I haven't eased anything," Trump replied when asked about the state of the sanctions on Russia imposed by the United States and its allies under the leadership of former President Barack Obama, the pool report said.

The license authorized transactions for information technology products with the specification that permits and licenses not exceed $5,000 annually.

The Treasury Department also authorized transactions and activities necessary to comply with law enforcement actions or investigations involving the FSB.