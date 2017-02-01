Russian MoD Summons Ukrainian Attache Over An-26 Plane 'Provocative' Maneuvers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the protest note handed to the attache emphasized that the low-altitude maneuvers by Ukrainian An-26 military transport plane endangered personnel and equipment at two Russian drilling platforms.

"The Russian side views these actions as provocative," Konashenkov said in a statement.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet said earlier on Wednesday that the Ukrainian military plane carried out two provocative approaches at extremely low altitude to Russia's Tavrida and Crimea-1 drilling platforms in the Black Sea.