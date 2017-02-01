Kiev Claims Ukrainian Transport Plane Came Under Fire Over Black Sea

© AFP 2016/ DANIEL MIHAILESCU 'Sabre-Rattling and Provocation': This is What NATO Wants From Black Sea Drills

KIEV (Sputnik) — The news comes amid the joint naval drills of the seven North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states with the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Black Sea, which started on Wednesday.

"A Ukrainian transport plane came under fire today while flying over the Ukrainian maritime economic zone during a training mission. The crew members were not injured," Poltorak reported to President Petro Poroshenko as cited by Poroshenko's press secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko.

Moreover, the situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days, with civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity. The Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia are accusing each other of being responsible for escalation of fighting.