Kiev Claims Ukrainian Transport Plane Came Under Fire Over Black Sea

"A Ukrainian transport plane came under fire today while flying over the Ukrainian maritime economic zone during a training mission. The crew members were not injured," Poltorak reported to President Petro Poroshenko as cited by Poroshenko's press secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko.
Moreover, the situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days, with civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity. The Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia are accusing each other of being responsible for escalation of fighting.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Have they got any planes? Dream on Porkie. It will take more than that for President Trump to bail you out.
anne00marie