Kremlin Comments on Reports of FBI Wiretapping Calls of Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The FBI wiretapped telephone calls between Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador to Washington Sergey Kislyak last month, NBC News cited intelligence officials as saying Tuesday.

"You see, it was reported by the US media, so this is not an official announcement… This can hardly be considered news and it is hardly satisfactory to us," Peskov told reporters.

The FBI reportedly found nothing improper in Flynn's contacts with Kislyak, while the interception was part of routine eavesdropping and not a formal investigation.

US media reported about a conversation between Flynn and Kislyak earlier this month. A number of US politicians expressed concern that the two sides had discussed the issue of US sanctions against Russia.