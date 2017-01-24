Register
16:16 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Combat duty officers at the command center of the Don-2-N radar

    Eyes and Ears: Moscow’s Air Defense Registered a Dozen Missile Launches in 2016

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 46261

    In 2016 the crew of a Don-2N radar facility, one of many keeping an eye on the skies over Moscow and the Central Industrial Region, registered nearly a dozen ballistic and space rocket launches, Rossiiskaya Gazeta reported, citing the Defense Ministry’s press service in Moscow.

    Also in 2016, air and missile defense units stationed outside Moscow conducted a series of drills to spot, track and “destroy” hundreds of hypothetical aircraft and missiles.

    “There are over 200 radar operators taking up their ‘battle stations’ every day to secure their designated area,” the press service said in a statement.

    The Don-2N radar is a large missile defense and early warning passive electronically scanned array radar outside Moscow, and a key part of the Russian anti-ballistic missile system designed for the defense of the capital against ballistic missiles.

    The system is run by a supercomputer and has a range of 3,700 km for targets the size of a typical ICBM warhead.

    A serviceman at a radar of the missile defense system. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia to Boost Far East Missile Defense Amid China's ICBM Deployment - MP
    The Don-2N radar is designed to be the control center of the system and can operate autonomously if connection is lost to its command and control center.

    The Don-2N radar is used to register launches of space rockets and ballistic missiles from Plesetsk and Baikonur spaceports, ICBM launches from submarines in the Barents and White Seas, the Sea of Okhotsk and also from the Kapustin Yar missile range in southern Russia.

    In 2016 Don-2N radars tracked about 250 space targets, over 80 of which were designated as “significant.”

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Don't Even Try It: Crimea Protected by Russia's Newest Missile Defense System
    Russia to Boost Far East Missile Defense Amid China's ICBM Deployment - MP
    Tags:
    drills, ballistic missile launches, radar complex, missile defense, Don-2N, Russian Defense Ministry, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok