Russian FM Spokeswoman Zakharova Jokes That 'RT is to be Blamed for Everything'

In response, Lavrov asked, “Is it a new hashtag already?”
“Yes, for a long time now,” Zakharova answered.
The joke was in light of the recent report published by US intelligence agencies on January 6 in which once again Russia was accused of “meddling” in American elections and political life.
Almost half of the report is devoted to RT channel and Sputnik agency, which were named as one of the basic “tools of influence” of the Kremlin. The data which was used to blame RT was five years old.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Because is a strong competition. And doesn't need to hide the truth.
cast235
Propaganda, all the world do that.