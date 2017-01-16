Register
    Building of the Federal Assembly Federation Council

    Getting Sanctions Lifted Neither End-All Nor Strategic Goal - Russian Lawmaker

    Russia is not deliberately aimed at lifting anti-Russian sanctions, Russian upper house of parliament foreign affairs committee chairman Konstantin Kosachev said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Persuading the United States to lift anti-Russia sanctions is not a goal in and of itself to concede in areas including security, Russian upper house of parliament foreign affairs committee chairman Konstantin Kosachev said Monday.

    "The lifting of sanctions is certainly not an end of itself for Russia. It is not even a strategic goal where it would be necessary to sacrifice something, especially in the field of security," Kosachev told RIA Novosti.

    US President-elect Donald Trump said in a Monday interview with the Times that US sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on reduction of nuclear arms.

    Kosachev said he would not equate Trump's words to a "formal proposal" yet.

    The relations between Moscow and the West soured after Washington, Brussels and their allies accused Russia of fueling tensions in eastern Ukraine and introduced a series of sanctions against Russia as a punitive measure. Moscow denied any involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and introduced countermeasures.

    The latest sanctions were proposed by the United States as a retaliation for Russia's alleged meddling in US presidential elections, a claim that Moscow has repeatedly denied.

     

