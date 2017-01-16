Getting Sanctions Lifted Neither End-All Nor Strategic Goal - Russian Lawmaker

"The lifting of sanctions is certainly not an end of itself for Russia. It is not even a strategic goal where it would be necessary to sacrifice something, especially in the field of security," Kosachev told RIA Novosti.
US President-elect Donald Trump said in a Monday interview with the Times that US sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on reduction of nuclear arms.
Kosachev said he would not equate Trump's words to a "formal proposal" yet.
The relations between Moscow and the West soured after Washington, Brussels and their allies accused Russia of fueling tensions in eastern Ukraine and introduced a series of sanctions against Russia as a punitive measure. Moscow denied any involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and introduced countermeasures.
The latest sanctions were proposed by the United States as a retaliation for Russia's alleged meddling in US presidential elections, a claim that Moscow has repeatedly denied.
