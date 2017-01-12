Russian Army to Almost Double Combat Capability of Air Defenses by 2021

"The [planned] increase in the number of [air defense] units and the rearmament [with advanced air defense systems] will boost the combat capability of Air Defense Troops by 1.8 times and significantly improve the effectiveness of air defenses," Leonov said in a statement.
According to the general, the units of the Air Defense Troops will be fully rearmed with long-range S-300V4 air defense systems, medium-range Buk-M3 systems, short-range Tor-M2 systems, as well as new-generation anti-aircraft artillery and man-portable air defense systems (MANPADs).
