Russian Army to Almost Double Combat Capability of Air Defenses by 2021

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Land Force will almost double the combat capability of its air defense units by the end of 2020, Commander of Land Force's Air Defense Troops Lt. Gen. Alexander Leonov said.

"The [planned] increase in the number of [air defense] units and the rearmament [with advanced air defense systems] will boost the combat capability of Air Defense Troops by 1.8 times and significantly improve the effectiveness of air defenses," Leonov said in a statement.

According to the general, the units of the Air Defense Troops will be fully rearmed with long-range S-300V4 air defense systems, medium-range Buk-M3 systems, short-range Tor-M2 systems, as well as new-generation anti-aircraft artillery and man-portable air defense systems (MANPADs).