Seven Most Unique Nature Reserves in Russia (PHOTOS)

And needless to say, some of Russia’s nature reserves truly stand for some very special reasons.

The Smallest

With an acreage of only 2.3 square kilometers, Galichya Gora (Galich Mountain) is the smallest nature reserve in Russia. Located in the Lipetsk Region, this relatively small area serves as home to over 650 species of plants, many of which normally don’t grow in this climate.

© Sputnik/ Uliana Solovyova Raptor nursery in Galichya Gora nature reserve

The Largest

The Large Arctic Nature Reserve in the Krasnoyarsky Region is the largest nature reserve in Russia, boasting an acreage of some 42 thousand square kilometers – about the same size as Denmark, Switzerland or the Netherlands. Home to the largest polar bear population in continental Eurasia, this reserve is also known for its sizeable population of wild reindeer and as a nesting ground for rare species of birds like peregrine falcon and brant.

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov Polar bears

The Cattiest

The Leopard Land Nature Reserve is the only place in Russia where you can encounter both Amur tigers and Amur leopards. About 40 species of animals inhabiting the reserve are considered rare and endangered.

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Barabash village in the Land of the Leopard National Park in the Khasan district of Primorye

The Most Fertile

The Wrangel Island Nature Reserve off the coast of Chukotka is sometimes referred to as the polar bear nursery, as every year between 300 to 500 den mothers congregate there to give birth. The island is also known as the largest Pacific walrus rookery in the world and as home to the only snow goose colony in Eurasia, making it probably the most biologically diverse island in the Arctic.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin Biologist monitoring polar fox in the Wrangel Island reserve

The Furriest

Established a century ago, the Barguzin Nature Reserve in Buryatia is the oldest nature reserve in the country, originally created to help preserve the sable. Back when the reserve was established, only 20-30 sables inhabited it; now however there are thousands of these furry little critters scurrying about.

© Wikipedia/ Andrei Marhotin The Barguzin Coast of Lake Baikal

The Most Mystical

Despite its abundant wildlife and plant life, it was a peculiar landscape feature known as the Manpupuner rock formations that made Pechora-Ilych Nature Reserve in the Komi Republic famous. A set of seven stone pillars up to 42 meters high, local legends claim that they are in fact mythical giants turned to stone centuries ago by a shaman’s magic. Even though they’re not well known outside Russia, these rock formations are considered to be one of the Seven Wonders of Russia.

© Wikipedia/ Asankheia Manpupuner rock formations

The Highest

Centered on Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe, the Prielbrusye National Park is definitely the highest nature reserve in Russia. Home to countless species of plants and wildlife, the national park also serves as a center for mountain sports like skiing, hiking and climbing.