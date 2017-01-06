Register
23:39 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Children watch their mother vote during the U.S. general election in Greenville, North Carolina, US on November 8, 2016.

    Russian IT Worker on US Sanctions List Denies Part in Alleged Election Hacking

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Drake
    Russia
    Get short URL
    212740

    Young Russian IT professional Alisa Shevchenko denied her involvement in the alleged hacking of US elections and questioned her company's appearance on the latest US sanctions list, media reported Friday.

    Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    After Intel Briefing Trump Says Hacking Had No Effect on Outcome of Election
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In late December, the US intelligence community said Russia had interfered in the US elections, which led to US President Barack Obama announcing new anti-Russian sanctions. Moscow has repeatedly denied any meddling in the US election.

    Shevchenko told The Guardian newspaper that, to the best of her knowledge, she had never worked on a government project.

    Shevchenko, an information security professional who helps her clients find vulnerabilities in their systems, was reportedly outraged about being put on the sanctions list, saying she might have been picked due to her vulnerability.

    "I don’t have any big money, power or connections behind me to shrug off the blame," Shevchenko told the UK newspaper.

    The IT expert conceded that, while she was now prohibited from working with any US companies or individuals, she received a number of employment offers after being put on the list.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US to Release Unclassified Report on Alleged Russian Hacking Next Week - Clapper
    Clapper Stands Behind Claims Russia Responsible for DNC Hack
    Cyber Experts Blast Russia Hacking Allegations: Where's the Proof?
    Tags:
    sanctions, Russian hacking, 2016 US Presidential election, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      Sounds like Russian police will be in sanctions list IF U.S homes get robbed. What a GROUP of BUFFOONS running Washington.
      SOUR LAME DUCK pressures. He got evidence of all they DONE!!! And is extortioning them.
    • Reply
      slimyfox
      I do not know what to say but as German and politically correct I have to declare that my metal mailbox fixed on the wall of my house porch has been hacked and I assume Putin did it as recently I find several business cards for some very suspicious Polish companies and Polish people offering me removal of my old and unused electronic stuff (truth be told my basement is already as a junk yard). That is very suspicious to me and also my old fridge might be hacked as sometimes stops working and all food gets spoiled. I believe that Putin has fingers in between.

      I will prepare a letter for Angela Merkel and BND and complain about Putin's direct interference with my life and demand that our Armed forces issue ultimatum to Russia as last time ice cream melted and was all messy. That is intolerable, hope you agree with me.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The World Bathed in Backlight
    The World Bathed in Backlight
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok