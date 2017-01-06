Russian IT Worker on US Sanctions List Denies Part in Alleged Election Hacking

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst After Intel Briefing Trump Says Hacking Had No Effect on Outcome of Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In late December, the US intelligence community said Russia had interfered in the US elections, which led to US President Barack Obama announcing new anti-Russian sanctions. Moscow has repeatedly denied any meddling in the US election.

Shevchenko told The Guardian newspaper that, to the best of her knowledge, she had never worked on a government project.

Shevchenko, an information security professional who helps her clients find vulnerabilities in their systems, was reportedly outraged about being put on the sanctions list, saying she might have been picked due to her vulnerability.

"I don’t have any big money, power or connections behind me to shrug off the blame," Shevchenko told the UK newspaper.

The IT expert conceded that, while she was now prohibited from working with any US companies or individuals, she received a number of employment offers after being put on the list.

