Russian IT Worker on US Sanctions List Denies Part in Alleged Election Hacking

Shevchenko told The Guardian newspaper that, to the best of her knowledge, she had never worked on a government project.
Shevchenko, an information security professional who helps her clients find vulnerabilities in their systems, was reportedly outraged about being put on the sanctions list, saying she might have been picked due to her vulnerability.
"I don’t have any big money, power or connections behind me to shrug off the blame," Shevchenko told the UK newspaper.
The IT expert conceded that, while she was now prohibited from working with any US companies or individuals, she received a number of employment offers after being put on the list.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sounds like Russian police will be in sanctions list IF U.S homes get robbed. What a GROUP of BUFFOONS running Washington. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I do not know what to say but as German and politically correct I have to declare that my metal mailbox fixed on the wall of my house porch has been hacked and I assume Putin did it as recently I find several business cards for some very suspicious Polish companies and Polish people offering me removal of my old and unused electronic stuff (truth be told my basement is already as a junk yard). That is very suspicious to me and also my old fridge might be hacked as sometimes stops working and all food gets spoiled. I believe that Putin has fingers in between.
cast235
SOUR LAME DUCK pressures. He got evidence of all they DONE!!! And is extortioning them.
slimyfox
I will prepare a letter for Angela Merkel and BND and complain about Putin's direct interference with my life and demand that our Armed forces issue ultimatum to Russia as last time ice cream melted and was all messy. That is intolerable, hope you agree with me.