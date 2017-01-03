Register
13:46 GMT +303 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A photo of Russian Army Bandmaster Lieutenant General Valery Khalilov, who died in the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 crash, is seen here outside the building of The Alexandrov Academic Ensemble of Song and Dance of the Russian Army in Moscow

    Russia Names Moscow Military Music School After Director of Alexandrov Ensemble

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea: Search and Rescue Operation (14)
    16230

    Lt. Gen. Valery Khalilov, the artistic director of the famous Alexandrov Ensemble, died in the crash of a Tu-154 plane on December 25.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday signed a decree to name the Moscow Military Music School after Lt. Gen. Valery Khalilov, the artistic director of the famous army choir of the Russian Armed Forces, the Alexandrov Ensemble, who was among the passengers of the Tu-154 aircraft that crashed in the Black Sea, a statement published on the government website said Tuesday.

    "The signed decree names the Moscow Military Music School after Lt. Gen. Valery Khalilov, the outstanding military musician," the statement said.

    A candle is placed in front of a picture of Tu-154 plane, to commemorate passengers and crew members of Russian military plane, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, at the Sochi International Airport (Sochi-Adler Airport) in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    There Was No Explosion on Board Tu-154, But Terrorism is Not Ruled Out Yet - Russian MoD
    The Cabinet of Ministers added that naming after Khalilov had also highlighted achievements of the school in the preparation of specialists with musical education for the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

    A Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed on December 25, 2016, less than two minutes after taking off at the Adler airport in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi where it had stopped for refueling on the way from Moscow to a military base in Syria.

    The plane was carrying 92 people, including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants.

    Topic:
    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea: Search and Rescue Operation (14)

    Related:

    Russia Grounds All Tu-154 Planes Until Cause of Crash in Black Sea Becomes Clear
    Divers Recover Magnetic Tape From Crashed Tu-154's Missing Flight Data Recorder
    Main Phase of Tu-154 Search And Rescue Operation Over
    Tags:
    Alexandrov Ensemble, Dmitry Medvedev, Valery Khalilov, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok