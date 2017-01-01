Syrian War Doubles Sales of Russian Tanks

Register
    In 2016 Russia’s UralVagonZavod Corporation doubled its exports of tanks and armored vehicles, Rossiiskaya Gazeta wrote citing the company’s press service.

    UralVagonZavod, based in Nizhny Tagil, owes some of these skyrocketing sales to the successful performance of its tanks in Syria.

    Even veteran T-72 and T-90 tanks can withstand direct hits by US guided missiles – something neither their American nor Turkish counterparts can boast.

    With 149.9 billion rubles in sales last year, UVZ is now set to enter the list of the world’s top 50 arms manufacturers.

    T-90 tank
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Death Proof: Russia’s T-90 Battle Tank Withstands US Missile Attack in Syria (VIDEO)
    Meanwhile, the corporation offers ever more advanced weapons, including the T-72BZ, which is a radically modernized version of the T-72 workhorse tank. The T-72BZ boasts a more powerful engine and a state-of-the-art fire control system.

    Simultaneously, UralVagonZavod launched the mass production of the BMP-3MA – an armored mine-clearing vehicle capable of cutting passages through minefields on the go.

    Syrian Army modified T-72 tanks hold a position during Syrian forces' assault to capture the rebel-held village of Hawsh Nasri, which is located near the rebel-held town of Douma on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus
    © AFP 2016/ STRINGER
    Syrian Army modified T-72 tanks hold a position during Syrian forces' assault to capture the rebel-held village of Hawsh Nasri, which is located near the rebel-held town of Douma on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus

    The Nizhny Tagil engineers have also upgraded their TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy self-propelled flame thrower, the DT-10PM truck and are now building a fire engine of their own design.

    UralVagonZavod recently unveiled its all-new Terminator tank support fighting vehicle based on the T-72 tank, a system of long-distance  demolition of high-explosive fragmentation shells used by T-72, T-80 and T-90 tanks and a combat robot equipped with a 57 mm cannon.

    The T-90 tank
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    The T-90 tank

    “There are no armored fighting vehicles around capable of withstanding a direct shot by this cannon,” an UVZ representative said.

      cast235
      ARMATA should be updated to achieve 120 KPH speeds. The Black Eagle could be used as 152 mm with just a few artillery shells on-board the rest tank killers. Or a new ammo that could be dual purpose.
      IF a Black eagle is modernized it could have a small 4 cyl engine capable of run electric motors. At higher speeds it use the turbines. Which maybe more responsive and probably capable of higher speeds.
      But the thing is MULTI FUELS.
      Russia could research to use trash, sea water , plants, VODAK to run all tanks and eventually the jets!!
      No more , grade fuel .. Meaning the things will operate. Maybe with some solar charge!!

      And now, is vast time Russia moves into IRAN, Egypt before things get UGLY.
      Time to build industries, invest, and request to build two bases. One naval one aerospace.
      It will defend and help Sinai and the canal. And will help in Iran's passage.
      NO MORE NATO inspections of ships. That stunt won't fly with Russia there. Sign up IRAN and maybe EGYPT into EEU, CSTO SCO.
      SO there is real protection. KEEP dragging feet and see what happens. Until Russia become 50B in dollars GDP. For DRAGGING FEET.
      Reason SOVIET citizens also wanted change.
      Of course U.S ,E.U NGO's and even satellite, so they could see what they were missing, took it's toll.
      Today they know there is NO FREE LUNCH.. All that comes at a price.
      They understand HEGEMONY, MONOPOLY , political courts etc.
      ANd the DEBTS and RESCUE , plus austerity clubs.
      Soviets would had known the TRUTH, back then, Soviet Union would still be, but with differences.
