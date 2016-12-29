Russian Defense Industry Manufactured 109 Combat Planes in 2016 - Rogozin

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian defense companies manufactured a total of 109 combat planes and 186 military helicopters in 2016, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Thursday.

"As to the defense sector, 109 military planes and 186 military helicopters [were manufactured in 2016]," Rogozin, who oversees Russia's defense and space industries said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

Rogozin added that a total of 30 civilian planes and 22 civilian helicopters were built this year.