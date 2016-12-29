Russian Defense Industry Manufactured 109 Combat Planes in 2016 - Rogozin

"As to the defense sector, 109 military planes and 186 military helicopters [were manufactured in 2016]," Rogozin, who oversees Russia's defense and space industries said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.
Rogozin added that a total of 30 civilian planes and 22 civilian helicopters were built this year.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Really the product has proved itself in Syria, an innovative approach to private capital is required to replicate entire assembly lines for export markets, we are living in a world of jobs and profits. Go Rogozin, Putins successor in 7 years will need to prove he has it in him.
Drain the swamp