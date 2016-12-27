Tu-154 Black Boxes Expected to Be Recovered After Lifting Tail Section

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy World Weeps With Russia During National Day of Mourning for Tu-154 Victims

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The flight data recorders of the sunken military plane in the Black Sea are expected to be recovered when the aircraft's tail section is raised to the surface, a source in the Russian security services told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

"Both black boxes — the instrument registering the flight parameters and the cockpit voice recorder — are planned to be demounted on the ground after the tail section of the aircraft is lifted to the surface," the source said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria from Moscow crashed soon after takeoff near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi early on Sunday.

The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants.