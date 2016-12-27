Tu-154 Black Boxes Expected to Be Recovered After Lifting Tail Section

"Both black boxes — the instrument registering the flight parameters and the cockpit voice recorder — are planned to be demounted on the ground after the tail section of the aircraft is lifted to the surface," the source said.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria from Moscow crashed soon after takeoff near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi early on Sunday.
The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants.
