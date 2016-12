–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Stroygazmontazh will be tasked with construction and installation at three sites on a 173-mile stretch of Ukhta-Torzhok 2 pipeline for a total of $653.9 million, the documents state.

The pipeline is described as a key gas transmission infrastructure for Russia's Unified Gas Supply System.

Ukhta-Torzhok 2 plays a key role in ensuring the delivery of the needed gas volumes to northwestern Russia for domestic consumption and export purposes, including in order to deliver natural gas into Nord Stream 2, according to Gazprom's website.