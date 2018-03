First two Su-35S jets to enter service with Russia's Eastern Military District.

KHABAROVSK (Sputnik)An air regiment of Russia's Eastern Military District (EMD) will receive its first two Su-35S fighter jets soon, the head of EMD's press service said Monday.

"Two new Su-35S 4++ generation jets are due to enter service with the EMD air regiment deployed in Primorsky Territory," Col. Alexander Gordeyev told reporters.

According to Gordeyev, the first two Su-35S jets will conduct a flight in Primorsky Territory after signing the necessary documents, with performance validation flights scheduled for the current week.

The Sukhoi Su-35, a 4++ generation aircraft, is an upgraded version of the Su-27 multirole fighter.