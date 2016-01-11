Relatives of A321 Crash Victims Prepare Lawsuit Against Aircraft Owner

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Airbus A321 with 224 people on board crashed on October 31 while en route from Egypt’s resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, leaving no survivors.
"We have prepared the materials to claim compensation for the victims' families from the owner of the aircraft — an American company ILFC…," lawyer representing the interests of the victims' relatives, Igor Trunov, told Izvestia.
According to the lawyer, the amount of claims will vary from $300,000 to $1.5 million.
