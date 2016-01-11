Relatives of A321 Crash Victims Prepare Lawsuit Against Aircraft Owner

Some 100 relatives of the A321 passenger jet crash victims have prepared a class-action lawsuit to the New York Court against the US leasing company International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC), from which the Russian Kogalymavia airline rented the airbus, the Russian Izvestia newspaper reported Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Airbus A321 with 224 people on board crashed on October 31 while en route from Egypt’s resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, leaving no survivors.

"We have prepared the materials to claim compensation for the victims' families from the owner of the aircraft — an American company ILFC…," lawyer representing the interests of the victims' relatives, Igor Trunov, told Izvestia.

According to the lawyer, the amount of claims will vary from $300,000 to $1.5 million.