17:10 GMT +312 March 2018
    Flowers on murder scene of politician Boris Nemtsov

    Putin Regularly Informed About Investigation of Nemtsov’s Murder

    Russia
    Murder of Russian Politician Boris Nemtsov (80)
    Vladimir Putin regularly receives reports on the ongoing investigation of Boris Nemtsov's murder, the Kremlin spokesperson said.

    Shagid Gubashev (L) and Ramzan Bakhayev, detained over the killing of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, hide their faces inside a defendants' cage at a court building in Moscow March 8, 2015
    Three Suspects in Russian Politician Nemtsov's Murder Appeal Arrest
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin receives regular updates about the investigation of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder, but only investigators are able to comment on the matter, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

    Putin is "regularly informed about the progress of the investigation,” Peskov said, adding that “while the investigation is ongoing, there cannot be any official comments from other parties, including the Kremlin.”

    “This is out of the question. Investigators make statements when they deem it necessary,” he added.

    British international affairs analyst Alexander Mercouris thinks that investigation of Boris Nemtsov’s murder is on the right track and soon the Russian police could spill the beans on who and why killed the Russian politician.
    Investigation of Nemtsov’s Murder is on the Right Track – UK Legal Expert
    Boris Nemtsov, co-chair of the Russian RPR-PARNAS party, was fatally shot in central Moscow February 27.

    Nemtsov served as deputy prime minister under former Russian president Boris Yeltsin and later turned into an opposition figure.

    Putin condemned the murder, ordering the country’s top investigators to work on the case. Five suspects have been arrested.

