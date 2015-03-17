Putin Regularly Informed About Investigation of Nemtsov’s Murder

Vladimir Putin regularly receives reports on the ongoing investigation of Boris Nemtsov's murder, the Kremlin spokesperson said.

© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov Three Suspects in Russian Politician Nemtsov's Murder Appeal Arrest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin receives regular updates about the investigation of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder, but only investigators are able to comment on the matter, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Putin is "regularly informed about the progress of the investigation,” Peskov said, adding that “while the investigation is ongoing, there cannot be any official comments from other parties, including the Kremlin.”

“This is out of the question. Investigators make statements when they deem it necessary,” he added.

Boris Nemtsov, co-chair of the Russian RPR-PARNAS party, was fatally shot in central Moscow February 27.

Nemtsov served as deputy prime minister under former Russian president Boris Yeltsin and later turned into an opposition figure.

Putin condemned the murder, ordering the country’s top investigators to work on the case. Five suspects have been arrested.