Up to 500,000 Russians May Be Vacationing on Election Day – Election Commission

"According to preliminary estimates, from 300,000 to 500,000 Russian tourists may be abroad on the election day. All of them along with Russian specialists working at big joint facilities abroad will be able to vote in the country’s main election," the CEC said in a statement.

The CEC added that its member Vasily Likhachev had addressed the international forum "Together with Russia," on Monday, which was in particular devoted to the participation of Russian citizens in the vote while abroad.

There are eight candidates running in this year's election: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.