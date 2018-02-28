Over 1.3Mln Russians to Vote Outside Permanent Residence – Election Commission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 1.3 million Russian voters want to cast their ballots in the March presidential election at polling places located away from their permanent residences, Chairwoman of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said on Wednesday.

According to new Russian legislation, any voter will be able to vote at polling places located near their de facto residence rather than those close to their registered address after submitting the relevant application.

"We have already received 1,306,800 applications from voters who want to cast their ballots at polling places located near their de facto residence rather than those close to their registered address," the chairwoman stated during the commission’s meeting.

Pamfilova also noted that over 673,000 applications were submitted via the Russian Public Services Portal, a system used for rendering state and municipal services in electronic form, and over 407,000 applications had been filed via state multipurpose centers. Pamfilova added that 226,000 voters had submitted their applications to local and district polling commissions.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18. There are a total of eight candidates running this year: Sergei Baburin (the All-People's Union party), Pavel Grudinin (the Communist Party of the Russian Federation), incumbent President Vladimir Putin (running as an independent candidate), Ksenia Sobchak (the Civil Initiative Party), Vladimir Zhirinovsky (the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), Maxim Suraykin (the Communists of Russia Party), Boris Titov (the Party of Growth), and Grigory Yavlinsky (the Yabloko Party).