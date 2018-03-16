Polling Station in New York Doused With Paint Ahead of Election in Russia

The incident has been condemned by Russian diplomats and classified as an act of vandalism.

A polling station in New York has been doused with paint, representatives of the Russian Consulate General in New York wrote on Twitter.

The perpetrators targeted the facade of the building, located at 3159 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn, which is set to serve as a voting station for Russian citizens on Sunday.

"We regard this barbaric act of vandalism as an attempt to hamper the conduct of the exit voting in Brighton. Information regarding the offense has been passed on to law enforcement agencies," the statement of the Russian Consulate General said.

16 марта фасад кафе «Village» (3159 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235) облили краской. Расцениваем этот варварский акт вандализма как попытку препятствовать проведению выездного голосования на Брайтоне. Информация о правонарушении передается правоохранительным органам. pic.twitter.com/hPhN9GgDEi — Consulate General of Russia in New York (@rcgnewyork) 16 марта 2018 г.

Following the incident, local police will ensure the security of the polling stations on the election day.

The presidential election in Russia will be held on March 18. Russian citizens residing in the US will be able to cast their votes in 19 cities in the United States.