Russian Embassy in Damascus Opens Polling Place for 2018 Presidential Election

"We expect a higher turnout of our citizens at the vote… We do not register citizens, especially in times of crisis, when there is no stable communication with the regions, we do not make lists and we hold the vote as it is — those who came to vote in accordance with Russian law," Minister Plenipotentiary at the Russian Embassy in Damascus Elbrus Kutrashev told Sputnik.
Several hundred Russian nationals have already voted early in the Syrian city of Latakia and the Homs province, Kutrashev added.
Russia's presidential election is scheduled for Sunday. There are eight candidates running for Russian president this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.
