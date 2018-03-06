Putin Campaign Headquarters to Send About 100,000 Observers to Polling Places

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The campaign headquarters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is seeking re-election, is planning to send about 100,000 observers to polling places to monitor the forthcoming presidential vote, the spokesman of the headquarters told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have 97,000 observers. We want to bring this number to about 100,000," Andrei Kondrashov said.

The official added that the campaign office was planning to send its observers to all the polling places in all of Russia's regions.

The Russian presidential election is on March 18. The campaign started in December.

Apart from Putin, there are seven other people running: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, business ombudsman Boris Titov, and co-founder of the Yabloko Party Grigory Yavlinsky.