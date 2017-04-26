World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 26/04/17

Today was the last time that UK Prime Minister Theresa May faced MPs in Parliament before the snap general election set for June the eighth. We’ve got all the highlights from that mammoth, one hour session of Prime Minister’s Questions.

A new posthumous appeal by the family of the only man ever convicted of the bombing of Pan Am 1-0-3 over Lockerbie in 1988 has once again reignited speculation over who was behind the deadly attack. But almost thirty years on how likely is it that the conviction will be overturned?

