World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 06/04/17

A new US sanctions bill against Iran has been delayed seemingly over concerns that it could strengthen the chances of victory for moderate Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s hardline opponents.

Tensions are continuing to mount in the South China Sea after new data showed the extent of Chinese naval operations over the past 2 years, far China’s own territorial waters. But is Beijing using ongoing tensions between the US and North Korea to expand its influence in one of the most contested maritime regions of the world?

At a meeting between space experts this week, US military officials have spoken about the need for the US to ramp up military research on the potential for placing weapons in space. But we ask what the moral and ethical implications are of militarizing space.

