World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 04/04/17

The French elections are just over two weeks away, and tonight the top five candidates will go head to head once again in a televised debate. But beyond the polls and scandals, just who are the five key players?

One of the cornerstones of American democracy, the right to free speech, may be seriously undermined if republican party proposals in some nineteen US states to criminalize peaceful protest and demonstrations are passed by lawmakers. So will the move undermine democracy in the US or do legislators’ have genuine concerns over public safety.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has visited the White House for the first time since he led the military overthrow of his country’s former president Mohamed Morsi. We ask what the future of US-Egyptian relations hold, and whether it looks at all likely that Donald Trump will question Sisi over allegations that his government is guilty of major human rights abuses.

With the clock now ticking on Brexit negotiations, a new report by the UK Parliament’s Brexit committee, has raised concerns over what happens in the event that no deal is reached between the United Kingdom and the EU by March 2019.

A small, German-speaking region in east Belgium has decided on a unilateral name change. But does such a move threaten further the integrity of a country essentially split into two parts, or are we seeing something purely cosmetic that will make day-to-day life for the locals that little bit easier?

