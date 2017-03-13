World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 13/03/17

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced this morning that she intends to set the wheels in motion for a SECOND referendum on independence. But with less than three years separating us from the last one, just how likely is it that Scots might take to the polls in the next few years?

The bitter war of words between the Netherlands and Turkey has escalated after Turkish ministers were banned from addressing rallies of Turkish citizens in Holland ahead of a controversial referendum in Turkey which could give Turkey’s President Erdoğan massive new powers.

As Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad signals a willingness to open up contact with the US, in the fight against Daesh, will President Trump be prepared to engage with a Government America previously tried to topple?

