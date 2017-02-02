World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 02/02/17

The British Parliament has taken its biggest step yet — since the Brexit vote last June — towards leaving the European Union. The house of commons voted four hundred and ninety eight, to one hundred and fourteen in favor of the so-called Brexit bill, which will give the Prime Minister Theresa May the authority to invoke Article fifty, and begin the process of leaving the EU.

The US military's Central Command has admitted that civilians were "likely" killed in a US commando raid in Yemen over the weekend. It’s believed children may have been among the dead in what was the first mission sanctioned by President Donald Trump.

Tensions between China and the United States are continuing to simmer amid increasingly angry statements issued by both sides. But will China’s vast financial and economic leverage over the US be enough for both sides to avoid a devastating trade war that would leave neither as winners?

