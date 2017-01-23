World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 23/01/17

The mayor of East Jerusalem has announced that an order postponing the construction of new homes in occupied East Jerusalem, has been lifted following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. We ask what the consequences of this will be for the Israel-Palestine conflict, and whether the chances of achieving peace in the region are now truly scuppered under the Trump administration.



It was a headline pledge made right at the start of his Presidency, but as he left office last Friday Barack Obama’s aim of closing the American interrogation center at Guantanamo Bay remained unfulfilled. So why was he unable to close a facility that has been the subject of widespread international condemnation — and will his successor, President Trump, proceed with his own pledge to restock the notorious detention camp?



Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, has said he wants to QUOTE “seek a negotiated transition to democratic rule in Venezuela,” But just what impact could US attempts to enforce a regime change have on the already struggling South American nation?



