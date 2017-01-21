World in Focus Weekly | 21/01/17

On this week’s program we discuss: Barack Obama grants clemency to whistle-blower Chelsea Manning and Puerto Rican political prisoner Oscar Lopez Rivera; UK Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her keynote Brexit speech, insisting that Britain will leave the single market; and, Barack Obama issues a last minute warning over Iranian Nuclear Deal threat.



You can find previous editions of World in Focus here.



Tune in to Radio Sputnik five days a week for Sputnik’s daily current affairs program, broadcasting live from Edinburgh Scotland, with Jack Foster and Carolyn Scott.