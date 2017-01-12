World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 12/01/17

North Korea’s nuclear weapons capabilities and ballistic missile defense programs constitute a “serious threat” to the United States. That’s according to U.S defense secretary Ash Carter. We report on what the future holds for the relations between the two countries.



After three long months of political stalemate Iceland finally has a new coalition government that will see a future vote held in the Icelandic Parliament over EU membership. But with public opinion strongly opposed to such a move how likely is it that Iceland could replace the UK as the 28th member of the European trading bloc?



With just over a week before Donald Trump becomes the forty fifth President of the United States alarm bells are sounding across the Middle East over his reported plans to relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem that is likely to sink the stagnant Israeli — Palestinian peace process. With the PLO warning they will withdraw their recognition of Israel if the move goes ahead, what prospect now for peace in the region?



