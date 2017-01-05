World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 05/01/17

An interim report into the allegations of abuse against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar has been released by a Myanmar government commission, denying the serious allegations of ethnic cleansing and religious persecution. But the commission's methodology has come under fire, and the report comes just days after video footage emerged of police officers beating villagers in Rakhine state. We speak to Phil Robertson, Deputy Director of Human Rights Watch’s Asia division.

Amnesty International has warned in a recent report that the UK government could be in danger of supplying heavy weaponry to Shia paramilitaries in Iraq that stand accused of human rights atrocities. We ask the human rights organization what the UK government is doing to ensure that these weapons are not ending up in the wrong hands.

It’s a surprise bestseller, but 92 years after it was first published Adolf Hitler’s controversial tome, Mein Kampf, is back on the German bookshelves and selling well. But does the renewed popularity of this controversial book signal a rise in genuine academic interest or is there something more sinister at work? We’ll be finding out.

