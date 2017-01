In this special retrospective edition of World in Focus we look back at the UK's Brexit vote. We are joined by the host of Sputnik's Brexit series 'Brexit or Fix it' — as well as Radio Sputnik's 'Level Talk' and 'Brave new World' — John Harrison, and a voice familiar to most of our listeners, the inimitable Jim Ensom.

Join us as we discuss the campaigns, the results and the aftermath of the UK’s historic vote to leave the European Union.