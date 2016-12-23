World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 23/12/16

President-elect Donald Trump sparks fears of a nuclear arms race after calling for has called for the US to "greatly strengthen and expand" its nuclear capabilities. We hear from the chair the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.



As we near the end of what has been an exceptionally tumultuous year for politics around the globe, we’ll be bringing you the rundown of elections to watch out for in 2017. From Kenya to the Netherlands and from Rwanda to Germany; what does 2017 have in store?



Last night Egypt announced it was postponing bringing forward a resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an immediate halt to settlement building by Israelis in the occupied territories, following the intervention of President elect Donald Trump. Israel had condemned the resolution as anti-Israeli, but does the decision to postpone the resolution give the green light for even more illegal settlements in Palestine?



Today marks exactly six months since Britain’s momentous referendum on leaving the European Union. What have we learned since then? We round up all the Brexit news from this year.



You can find previous editions of World in Focus here.



Tune in to Radio Sputnik five days a week for Sputnik’s daily current affairs program, broadcasting live from Edinburgh Scotland, with Jack Foster and Carolyn Scott.