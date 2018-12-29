Register
10:09 GMT +329 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    2018 Review: Europe Yearns for a Sense of Direction

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 0 0

    Previously regarded as having a generally agreed-upon sense of direction, the EU is more divided than ever before after populist sentiment swept across the continent and challenged the ruling EuroLiberals.

    Building off of the success of summer 2016's surprise Brexit victory, EuroRealist movements in Central & Eastern Europe solidified their support at home and began to influence affairs beyond their borders in Western Europe. This most notably took the form of Italy unprecedentedly pioneering a populist coalition between left-wing and right-wing parties earlier this year, showing that it's indeed possible to do what had hitherto been regarded as politically impossible.

    Concurrent with this, the Polish-led "Three Seas Initiative" continues to develop into an increasingly potent integrational force bringing together regional investors alongside Western European and Chinese ones to position Central & Eastern Europe as an emerging epicenter of economic growth in the continent. This is occurring in parallel with the US and NATO shifting their attention to this strategic space that's historically been regarded by some as a so-called "cordon sanitaire" between Germany and Russia. About that, those two Great Powers are still pushing ahead with their Nord Stream II pipeline despite heavy opposition from Poland and the US.

    Where Warsaw and Washington have thus far failed to stop that project, they've had comparatively better success with keeping Ukraine within the sphere of NATO influence, and Poroshenko's recent provocation in the Kerch Strait dangerously hints that those two and others will continue prodding him into carrying out similar stunts in the coming year. The country's election on 31 March might end in his defeat unless he scares the populace into thinking that he's the only person capable of "defending" Ukrainians from so-called "Russian aggression", so there's no telling how far he might go in pursuit of this.

    On top of all of this, observers shouldn't forget what happened in the Balkans this past year either. The Republic of Macedonia signed a controversial "name agreement" with Greece that failed to reach the minimum threshold for support in a national referendum on the issue but which is nevertheless still being implemented by their Color Revolution government. In addition, the NATO-occupied Serbian Province of Kosovo and Metohija violated its own so-called "constitution" by decreeing the creation of a "national army", throwing its incipient peace talks with Belgrade into jeopardy. While all eyes on are the rest of Europe, it might just be the Balkans that bring 2019's biggest surprises.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Joaquin Flores, Chief Editor of Fort Russ News and Director of the Center for Syncretic Studies.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    euroliberals, Brexit, NATO, Italy, Europe, Poland, EU, Ukraine, Macedonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse