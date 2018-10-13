Kavanaugh Country: What Has America Become?

Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Kavanaugh Country: What Has America Become?”, focusing on the socio-political aftermath of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Brett Kavanaugh's successful confirmation as America's next Supreme Court Justice exposed the country's radical partisanship, made many question what their homeland has become, and raised concerns for its future political stability ahead of next month's midterms. Trump's nominee was subjected to vicious accusations that he attempted to rape a young woman while in high school, though the FBI — which is typically considered to be hostile to the President — determined that these claims were unverifiable and that there was no reason to continue their investigation into them.

This episode of political theater was so divisive because it brought together two of the most controversial topics in the country; the future composition of the Supreme Court and the #MeToo movement. The Democrats and their supporters seem to truly believe that Trump knowingly nominated an attempted rapist in order to send the world a message that he hates women, while the Republicans and their base think that these accusations were fabricated from the get-go as part of an underhanded smear campaign to kill Kavanaugh's chances of being confirmed.

Interestingly, many Alt-Media commentators made the valid point that the unsubstantiated attempted rape allegations against Kavanaugh were a disservice to democracy because they distracted the people from his professional record in helping to draft the Patriot Act and other forms of controversial Bush-era legislation that should have otherwise been the focus of his confirmation hearings. Whether Americans agree with his track record or not, these voices say, they should have at least been made aware of it, which most of them weren't because of the political circus that took place.

Following Kavanaugh's confirmation, some of the Democrats vowed to begin the complex and lengthy process of impeaching him, while Trump bellowed at a campaign rally that "You don't hand matches to an arsonist and you don't give power to an angry left-wing mob, and that's what the Democrats are." While it seems like America's radical partisanship came out of nowhere after Trump's victory and Kavanaugh's nomination, the fact of the matter is that it's been bubbling under the surface for quite a while and only needed a couple of sparks to explode.

Andrew Korybko is joined by Caol Gervė, Political commentator from Columbus, Ohio, and Teri Eddy, a retired teacher with an interest in representing the American perspective for other countries.

Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!