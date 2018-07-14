UK: Brexit Breakdown

The sudden resignations of the Brexit and Foreign Secretaries from Theresa May's Cabinet in protest of last week's deal with the EU threaten to lead to the breakdown of the entire withdrawal process.

Boris Johnson wrote in his resignation letter that the "Brexit dream was dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt", and that "We are truly headed for the status of a colony — and many will struggle to see the economic or political advantage of that particular arrangement". These strong words prove that there's a serious division within the Conservative Party between supporters of the so-called "hard" and "soft" Brexit approaches, which could possibly throw the Tories into what observers warned might be an imminent "civil war" that could ultimately endanger Brexit.

European Council President Donald Tusk couldn't resist taunting the Brexiters when he tweeted that "Politicians come and go but the problems they have created for people remain. I can only regret that the idea of Brexit has not left with Davis and Johnson. But…who knows?" Believe it or not, that scenario isn't too far-fetched nowadays. PM May vowed to defend her position against any internal regime change attempts, but it can't be ruled out that snap elections might eventually be held if she's forced out or resigns. Should that happen, then some polls have suggested that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn might ultimately come out on top, which might lead to him devising various workarounds to avoid having to implement Brexit.

At the same time, judging by Johnson and Davis' resignations, some people feel that a bad Brexit might even be worse than no Brexit at all, and the "hard" Brexiters are determined to take a principled stand in defending the people's will from summer 2016 by refusing to go along with what they believe to be a colonial sell-out to the same organization that their citizens voted to leave. As a result, this intra-party factionalist split is inadvertently destabilizing the entire country. Whichever way one looks at it, the Brexit process is veritably on the verge of completely breaking down, leading either to the "hard" Brexit that some people want or possibly ending up with no Brexit at all.

Evans Agelissopoulos, Political commentator based in the UK, and John Mellon, Scottish-based grassroots commentator who helped found the "All Under One Banner" group in support of Scottish independence commented on the issue.

