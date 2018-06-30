Register
12:12 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    European Intervention Force: a Mini-NATO?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    The surprise decision of nine EU states to form a rapid intervention force for responding to crises near the bloc's borders looks like a redundant attempt to build a mini-NATO.

    Although something of the sort had been talked about for a while now and other regional security structures already exist on the continent, the timing and membership of the European Intervention Force (EIF) speaks to its possible purpose in distinguishing it from all others. France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, and the UK all came together less than a week before the upcoming EU Summit that's expected to intensely focus on migration, and with Italy's new government not yet ruling out membership, it looks likely that the EIF will attempt to become a more effective instrument for responding to this crisis.

    In addition, the EIF is for the most part a bloc of Western European countries that have come to represent so-called "Old Europe", with the exception of Estonia of course, which represents a more concentrated regional military focus than the EU-wide PESCO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised the initiative for having the potential to improve Europeans' military readiness, while French Defense Minister Florence Parly highlighted its intent in creating a "European strategic culture" that can contribute to "anticipating crisis and responding quickly and effectively". From the looks of it, the EIF is intended to be an EU-led mini-NATO that's much more relevant for Western Europe's needs than the Transatlantic bloc as a whole.

    The optics of this initiative therefore run the risk of exacerbating East-West tensions within the EU by contributing to the perception of a "two-speed Europe" that the former communist states have loudly spoken out about over the past two years. Furthermore, bearing the EIF's presumed purpose in mind and considering the backdrop of the Migrant Crisis, legitimate concerns can be raised about whether this military force will be deployed beyond the Mediterranean and into Africa itself, potentially to assist with the so-called "disembarkation centers" that have been unofficially proposed for certain North and West African countries. Whether it ultimately fulfills this role or not, the EIF is nevertheless a watershed event in the EU's post-Brexit military history and provides a sense of direction for where the bloc — or at least part of it — might be headed during these uncertain times.

    Andrew Korybko is joined by Lars Jørgensen, Danish sociologist and political commentator who blogs at homosociologicus.com, and Padraig Joseph McGrath, Irish journalist and political commentator.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    military forces, security, European Intervention Force (EIF), Germany, Europe, EU, United Kingdom, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Estonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse