Register
17:57 GMT +310 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trendstorm

    Trump Tariff: Trade War Against the World

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    The US moved to impose protectionist tariffs on steel and aluminum imports of 25% and 10% respectively, setting off global fears that Trump is about to unleash a trade war against the world.

    Adding credence to this prediction is that the American President even tweeted late last week that "trade wars are good, and easy to win", which prompted China and the EU to warn the US that they'll retaliate against its companies if their interests are threatened by this move. Not one to back down, especially to the Europeans who he's previously mocked as "socialists", Trump dug in and tweeted back that "If the E.U. wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on U.S. companies doing business there, we will simply apply a Tax on their Cars which freely pour into the U.S."

    The transatlantic tiff is taking place precisely at the moment that the US is renegotiating NAFTA with its Canadian and Mexican partners, and it's impossible to separate the two theaters of what might soon become a global trade war. The Trump Administration has voiced concern that third-party countries exploit NAFTA by using the US' free trade neighbors as transshipment points to the American marketplace in order to stealthily evade whatever restrictions Washington might have implemented in their bilateral trade relations, which is one of the reasons why the US is renegotiating the agreement in order to fix these backdoor loopholes. Another factor to keep in mind is that Trump wants to lessen the US trade deficit with China, and that his proposed steel and aluminum tariffs might just be the opening salvo in a much larger and comprehensive strategy aimed against the People's Republic.

    Bearing this backdrop in mind, the world's three largest economies — NAFTA, the EU, and China — are closer than ever to a trade war, one which would expectedly have serious implications for the rest of the world as well. The era of free trade appears to be drawing to an end and an "America First"-led trend towards semi-protectionist "fair trade" is emerging in its place, one which has the potential to completely upend both the previous US-centric model of Western Globalization and the upcoming Chinese-pioneered one of Silk Road Globalization, thus leading to an unprecedented period of uncertainty during the interim. It's anyone's guess what happens next, and there's of course the chance that nothing more might happen at all, but knowing Trump, he probably has a master plan in mind that he's just itching to execute and probably will.

    American political commentator Chris Shipler commented on the issue.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    trade war, steel, aluminum, tariffs, trade, EU, NAFTA, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok