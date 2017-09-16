Bannon’s Insurgency: Can He Take Down the RINOs?

Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Bannon’s Insurgency: Can He Take Down The RINOs?”, focusing on Breitbart’s efforts to defeat Establishment Republicans in future elections.

Former White House Chief Strategist and current Executive Chairman of Breitbart Steve Bannon is reportedly preparing to support several primary challenges to Senate Republicans, setting the ultimate outsider up for a possible confrontation with hardened Establishment insiders. The news was first reported by Politico, which said that Bannon was orchestrating this insurgent campaign with Republican billionaire Robert Mercer, and that several top Republican leaders were supposedly on the list to be targeted. Bannon's Breitbart and most of Trump's populist base refer to individuals such as Senators Jeff Flake and Bob Corker as "Republicans In Name Only", or RINOs, because of the perception that they're pretty much political Democrats hiding under Republican slogans for votes from their conservative constituencies.

CNN, which reported on the story that Politico first broke, relevantly quoted what Bannon said in a recent interview with CBS' Charlie Rose. He's on video talking about RINOs and remarking in a series of statements that — quote — "They do not want Donald Trump's populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented… It's very obvious… They're going to be held accountable if they do not support the President of the United States… Right now there's no accountability…They do not support the President's program" — end quote. All of this is important to bear in mind because it proves that Bannon's insurgency is aimed at holding the RINOs' feet to the fire by making them accountable to Trump's populist base in their constituencies, one which is in favor of the President's agenda of economic nationalism and are opposed to the globalism of the elites.

This grassroots struggle is yet another of the many battles taking place in the so-called "Republican Civil War", which itself could more accurately be framed as part of a war between the globalist elite and the populist masses. The Establishment won the Democratic Civil War when they succeeded in beating Sanders, but they lost when it came to stopping Trump's election, though their RINO vanguard is now trying to hijack the President's agenda and co-opt him as a last resort. Bannon's insurgency therefore takes on a heightened role in this respect because it stands the chance of returning accountability to the American political system and safeguarding the populist electoral victory from last November.

Adam Garrie, Managing Editor at The Duran, and Don DeBar, the host of a syndicated daily radio newscast CPR News heard across the US, commented on the issue.

