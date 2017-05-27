Trump-Salman Alliance: All Eyes on Yemen

Nevertheless, it’s geopolitically convenient for the US to scare its Saudi ally with the boogeyman threat of “Iranian encirclement”, which is what prompted the Kingdom’s young Defense Minister Mohamed Bin Salman to initiate the war in the first place. Trump made his anti-Iranian sentiment well known even before he entered into office, and his latest speech in Riyadh confirmed what many had already long believed – that the so-called “Arab NATO” which the US is trying to formalize in the region is really aimed against Iran. The Saudis already lead a 55-nation coalition that is ostensibly supposed to fight against terrorism, but which is now becoming the cornerstone of the US’ proxy plans against the Islamic Republic. Trump just agreed to the world’s largest-ever arms deal with King Salman for $110 billion, with the potential to raise it up to $350 billion across the next decade, and the Saudis also said that their coalition allies agreed to contribute a total of 34,000 troops as a reserve force.
Catherine Shakdam, Director, Shafaqna Institute of Middle Eastern Studies, and Vanessa Beeley, Independent investigative journalist and photographer, associate editor at 21st Century Wire, joined the show.
