Weekly News Roundup; Peru Drops Venezuela Blockade; Israel Threatens Iran

Pedro Castillo, the new left-leaning president of Peru, has announced that his country will no longer support the US economic blockade of Venezuela as the Lima group begins to falter.

Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. The newest version of a political "pink tide" is having dramatic effects on US regime change efforts, as Pedro Castillo drops Peru from the US blockade against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Also, China and Russia hold military drills, Iran confirms a new president, and we discuss the 76th anniversary of the nuclear attack on Hiroshima.

Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the top economic issues for the week. The Biden administration has instituted a partial eviction moratorium, post-pandemic jobless claims have again dropped, and the Senate is moving forward on President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian president Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss health issues. The Biden administration is considering punitive measures in an attempt to push non-vaccinated people to accept the covid jab. Also, the pandemic is fueling global hunger, and the delta variant is spreading like wildfire.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," join us for a weekly news wrap-up. President Biden has joined a chorus of politicians who are calling for the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as the State Attorney General's Office releases a report accusing him of a pattern of sexual harassment-related abuses. Also, Nina Turner loses in Ohio, Israel pushes for a catastrophic war with Iran, and members of "The Squad" hail the temporary reinstatement of a partial eviction moratorium as a victory.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Apartheid Does Not Have the Right to Defend Itself, or to Exist," and Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report, come together to discuss significant foreign policy stories for the week. Former Bolivian president Evo Morales is starting an organization that is designed to unite the people of South America and the Caribbean to oppose imperialism and push for political independence. Also, we discuss the prospects for the Iran nuclear deal, the 1945 nuclear attack on Hiroshima, and the think tank/national security links with major figures in the US media.

