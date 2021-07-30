China Names Diplomatic Veteran Qin Gang as New Ambassador; US Steps Up Airstrikes in Afghanistan

John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss police abuse. A flurry of police abuse cases including an Atlanta police officer kicking a handcuffed woman in the head and a Colorado police officer kicking, choking, and pistol-whipping a suspect have appeared in the last few days. Also, we discuss how police tactics are different around the world.

Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Despite the current reality that the Taliban* is the overwhelming military and political force, US Secretary Antony Blinken is saying that Afghanistan will be a pariah state if the group comes to power. Meanwhile, China and several other world powers are meeting with Taliban representatives preparing for the eventuality of their rise.

George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. An editorial in the Global Times seems to indicate that China has come to its wit's end with trying to iron out its differences with an increasingly belligerent US adversary. China's choice of the youthful, yet experienced diplomat Qin Yang as ambassador to the US may signal an intent to harden its stance against an increasingly belligerent US diplomatic corp.

James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated on Wednesday that the US is being stubborn in its refusal to lift sanctions and return to the nuclear deal known as the JCPOA. Meanwhile, the US State Department is advising Iran that they are not willing to budge on their current offer when the new president takes office. Is Iran deal dead in the water?

Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. A bipartisan infrastructure deal that includes massive sell-offs of public utilities to private interests is encountering rocky roads, as Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (D) appears to be joining the GOP in opposition. Also, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking fire for using right-wing talking points in opposition to student debt cancellation.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to talk about his lifetime suspension from Twitter. Marouf was suspended for referring to Zionism as "Jewish white supremacy" in an argument with another Twitter user.

Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Cuba. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has scoffed at the notion that Mexico should honor a US-imposed embargo on Cuba. Lopez is sending massive fuel and humanitarian aid shipments to the besieged island nation in defiance of a decades-long draconian US blockade. Additionally, Russia has also sent a massive shipment of humanitarian supplies joining Mexico in showing disregard for US sanctions.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss Ben and Jerry's move to stop selling ice cream in the Israeli-occupied territories. The founders of the ice cream company have penned an op-ed that appears in The New York Times discussing their position on the controversial issue.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.