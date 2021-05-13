Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Turns Ugly; US Loots Syria; Colombia Unrests Continues

Scores perish as Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza and Hamas retaliates with hundreds of rockets.

Dan Cohen, filmmaker and writer for the Gray Zone Project, joins us to discuss Israel. Dan argues that Israel's pogroms could spark the destruction of the Al-Aqsa mosque by Israeli radicals. Also, he talks about the deadly attacks on Gaza and the future of the conflict.

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik producer and writer, joins us to discuss Colombia. Wyatt is in Colombia covering the massive protests and government violence. The Colombian people have taken to the streets to oppose neoliberal economic policies. A temporary lull in the protests creates a false sense of security as citizens prepare for a national strike.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky continues with his unhinged militaristic rhetoric, as he argues that World War III could come from escalated tension between his nation and Russia.

William J. Astore, retired lieutenant USAF colonel and a senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, joins us to discuss the US' forever wars. In his latest article, "War Is Strictly Business in Twenty-First Century America," Lt. Col. Astore discusses the many political and economic issues that create an environment for continuous war in modern America.

Piers Robinson, co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies, joins us to discuss the White Helmets. The Dutch government investigated fraud with the shadowy UK intelligence-related organization but covered up the evidence of corruption.

Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Syria. The US and Turkey are involved in attacks on sovereign Syrian soil, along with the theft of wheat and oil. Also, Russian and Syrian allied forces have been experiencing major success in fighting Islamic jihadist groups.

George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer joins us to discuss China. Former Assistant Secretary of State Chas Freeman argues that the US has no long-term plan in their frantic moves to counter China's technological and economic advances. He argues that the trade war is counterproductive and damaging to both sides.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to talk about domestic politics. The GOP is facing down a significant internal battle, as House leadership works to remove power from Liz Cheney. Also, progressives push the Biden team to take a stance regarding Israel's aggressive actions against Palestinians.

