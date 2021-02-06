US Secretary of State Pushes Debunked Conspiracy Theories About Iranian Nuclear Program

Iran's diplomatic corps works to reinstate the nuclear agreement as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeats debunked claims about their nuclear program being months away from weapons-grade plutonium.

Caleb Maupin, a journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. Iran has repeatedly argued for a swift uncompounded reentry into the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushes debunked conspiracy theories about Iran being months away from a nuclear weapon. Maupin also talks about US President Joe Biden's foreign policy speech in which he advised that he will cease support for the Yemen war, but will be more aggressive with Russia and China.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss this week's economic stories. The Senate appears to be moving forward with President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic package, as the GOP signals they are not on board. Also, economists and activists alike argue it is economic and political suicide to decrease the number of citizens eligible for stimulus checks using means-testing.

Dr. Jehan "Gigi" El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine and founding director of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Rodman Institute, and Dr. Yolandra Hancock, a board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, join us to discuss the latest coronavirus news. Johnson & Johnson seek emergency approval from the FDA for a single-shot vaccine, as the US COVID-19 death toll tops 450,000. Also, the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 infections seem to be slowing, but the death rate remains elevated.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at TheDuran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, come together to discuss the potential end of the investigation into the origins of Russiagate. FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith received barely a slap on the wrist for intentionally lying to the FISA Court possibly signaling a government cover-up for deep state chicanery. Also, our esteemed guests talk about the 2014 US-sponsored Maidan Coup in Ukraine as the anniversary rapidly approaches. Lastly, the Ukrainian government shuttered three television channels deemed "pro-Russian," as Mercouris' channel “The Duran” has also been censored on YouTube.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch and author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," and Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof.com, join us for a panel discussion on the Ecuador election and US domestic politics. Polls show that anti-IMF and anti-imperialist candidate Andrés Araus is the clear frontrunner in the Ecuadorian presidential election, as another Latin American country moves away from US imperial domination. Also, embattled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is tossed from congressional committees, and St. Louis civil liberty activists battle a mass surveillance spy plane that is planned for their city.

