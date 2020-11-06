Register
12:00 GMT06 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits in Several States as Biden Approaches Electoral College Victory

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    With Democratic candidate Joe Biden nearing victory in the presidential election, US President Donald Trump's team filed lawsuits regarding the counting of votes in Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

    Jim Kavanagh, Writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss the lawsuits that the president's campaign filed. On Thursday, judges in Georgia and Michigan dismissed two of the suits. 

    Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," discusses recent statements from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. On Wednesday, Rouhani said in a televised Iranian Cabinet meeting that his country is prepared for a complicated relationship with the US regardless of who wins the presidential election. He also said the US should respect Iran and return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal. "We want to be respected, not subject to sanctions," Rouhani said, according to Al-Monitor. "No matter who wins the US election … what we want is for the US to return to law … to return to international and multilateral accords."

    Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss a potential Biden administration's goals for Syria. "According to a report from Asharq Al-Awsat, a senior Biden advisor met with a group of Syrians to go over what a Biden administration's Syria policy would look like," Antiwar.com reported Tuesday. "The advisor said Biden would keep a US military presence in northeast Syria to counter Russia and keep reconstruction funds from the country unless 'meaningful' political reform occurs."

    Shane Stranahan, co-host of Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines, discusses the legalization of marijuana in several US states and other changes in drug laws. "Voters in various states across the country approved a series of statewide ballot proposals on Election Day legalizing the use and distribution of marijuana for either medical or adult-use purposes," The Hill reported Wednesday. Also, the Associated Press reported that same day, "In a first in the nation, Oregon has rejected charging drug users with criminal offenses, with voters passing a ballot measure that decriminalizes possession of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone, and other hard drugs."

    Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US online censorship. "Anonymous officials told The Washington Post that the US undertook a cyber operation within the last two weeks against Iran," Antiwar.com reported Tuesday. "US Cyber Command Chief Gen. Paul Nakasone issued a statement late Tuesday night that said the US took action against 'adversaries' to prevent election interference," the outlet noted.

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the latest in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with religious leaders Wednesday and said that Moscow is doing everything it can to bring the conflict to an end.

    Danny Sjursen, retired US Army Major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War," joins us to discuss Latin America resisting the US. "Iran's foreign minister began his trip to Latin America in Venezuela, where he arrived on Wednesday to promote a strategic alliance," Telesur reported Tuesday. In addition to Venezuela, the trip includes stops in Cuba and Bolivia. Meanwhile, over at Venezuelanalysis.com, "Steve Ellner argues that average Venezuelans understand that US sanctions hurt them and should be resisted."

    Ajamu Baraka, former US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Kenn Orphan's Thursday article at CounterPunch about the root of the current problems in America. Orphan argues that "Donald Trump was never the real problem. He was and is the rancid product of a centuries-long experiment in racist colonial settler imperialism, firstborn on the continent, then later exported to the entire world." 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Latin America, Censorship, Trump, Biden, Foreign policy, Iran, Election
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse