Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits in Several States as Biden Approaches Electoral College Victory

With Democratic candidate Joe Biden nearing victory in the presidential election, US President Donald Trump's team filed lawsuits regarding the counting of votes in Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Jim Kavanagh, Writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss the lawsuits that the president's campaign filed. On Thursday, judges in Georgia and Michigan dismissed two of the suits.

Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," discusses recent statements from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. On Wednesday, Rouhani said in a televised Iranian Cabinet meeting that his country is prepared for a complicated relationship with the US regardless of who wins the presidential election. He also said the US should respect Iran and return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal. "We want to be respected, not subject to sanctions," Rouhani said, according to Al-Monitor. "No matter who wins the US election … what we want is for the US to return to law … to return to international and multilateral accords."

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss a potential Biden administration's goals for Syria. "According to a report from Asharq Al-Awsat, a senior Biden advisor met with a group of Syrians to go over what a Biden administration's Syria policy would look like," Antiwar.com reported Tuesday. "The advisor said Biden would keep a US military presence in northeast Syria to counter Russia and keep reconstruction funds from the country unless 'meaningful' political reform occurs."

Shane Stranahan, co-host of Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines, discusses the legalization of marijuana in several US states and other changes in drug laws. "Voters in various states across the country approved a series of statewide ballot proposals on Election Day legalizing the use and distribution of marijuana for either medical or adult-use purposes," The Hill reported Wednesday. Also, the Associated Press reported that same day, "In a first in the nation, Oregon has rejected charging drug users with criminal offenses, with voters passing a ballot measure that decriminalizes possession of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone, and other hard drugs."

Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US online censorship. "Anonymous officials told The Washington Post that the US undertook a cyber operation within the last two weeks against Iran," Antiwar.com reported Tuesday. "US Cyber Command Chief Gen. Paul Nakasone issued a statement late Tuesday night that said the US took action against 'adversaries' to prevent election interference," the outlet noted.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the latest in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with religious leaders Wednesday and said that Moscow is doing everything it can to bring the conflict to an end.

Danny Sjursen, retired US Army Major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War," joins us to discuss Latin America resisting the US. "Iran's foreign minister began his trip to Latin America in Venezuela, where he arrived on Wednesday to promote a strategic alliance," Telesur reported Tuesday. In addition to Venezuela, the trip includes stops in Cuba and Bolivia. Meanwhile, over at Venezuelanalysis.com, "Steve Ellner argues that average Venezuelans understand that US sanctions hurt them and should be resisted."

Ajamu Baraka, former US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Kenn Orphan's Thursday article at CounterPunch about the root of the current problems in America. Orphan argues that "Donald Trump was never the real problem. He was and is the rancid product of a centuries-long experiment in racist colonial settler imperialism, firstborn on the continent, then later exported to the entire world."

